Beulah bartender stages armed robbery; five charged

Beulah bartender stages armed robbery
Beulah bartender stages armed robbery(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Five suspects were charged in connection to a planned armed robbery of a bar in Beulah.

According to Beulah police, the bartender, Justin Hodge at Fanatics Bar & Grill was robbed at gunpoint in October. The suspect was able to get away with $8,490 in cash.

Again in November, the Bar & Grill was broken into and $12,228.18 was stolen.

No arrests were made in either incident.

In January, Beulah police we’re contacted by Brianna Gilbert, who said Hodge and Eric Resecker planned the fake robbery in October and broke into the bar in November to steal more money. Another suspect, Zachery Ellzey, helped in the November robbery.

When interviewed by police, Resecker admitted to staging the armed robbery with the help of Hodge, Gilbert and another suspect, Chase Michalek.

Hodge is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit theft.

Gilbert is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit theft.

Resecker is charged with conspiracy to commit theft.

Ellzey is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and theft.

Michalek is charged with conspiracy to commit theft.

