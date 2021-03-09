A year later, Williston’s Band-O-Rama provides a glimpse of normalcy amid pandemic

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re still wearing masks, we’re still socially distant, but during Williston High School’s “Band-O-Rama” performance Monday night, musicians were able to play live music in front of an audience. For them, it felt like a return to form.

“You forget how fun live performances are when you don’t do them for awhile,” Senior Percussionist Ian Skor said.

Last year’s Band-O-Rama was held on March 9, every band from Middle School and higher was gathered together in front of a packed crowd. Little did we know that just a few weeks later everything was going to change.

“Not being able to finish out a year with a concert was really hard on the kids,” said Band Director Eric Rooke. “For them, getting a chance a year later to do a live in-person concert was really awesome for them.”

Music education had to move virtual and hybrid learning for the past year. While it went well, everyone was eager for the day they could perform their talents in front of a live audience again.

“The first half of the school year didn’t really feel like a school year,” Skor explained.

It was only two weeks ago that Williston High School held live concerts again. Before then, performances were held virtually, which didn’t feel right. For some, it was hard to stay motivated.

“Usually, the end goal is to perform in front of people and give them that joy, and that’s what I live for. Playing music. That’s why I love music so much.” Senior Bassist Calab Sanders said.

We’re still a ways away from reaching a true return to normalcy, but for the band, they’re happy they can have the chance to do what they enjoy and to share that talent with their loved ones under one roof.

