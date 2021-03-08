Warrant issued for woman accused of stealing $42,000 from Mandan business
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say a Fargo woman is wanted in Morton County for cashing fraudulent checks from a Mandan business.
Police say 31-year-old Lolita Evans cashed $36,427.41 in checks from the business between February and October of 2020.
An additional $6,800 was taken from the business and used to pay student loans.
Officers say the fraudulent checks were deposited to a bank in Glen Ullin.
Evans is charged with forgery, theft of property and 19 counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.
