Warrant issued for woman accused of stealing $42,000 from Mandan business

Lolita Evans
Lolita Evans(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say a Fargo woman is wanted in Morton County for cashing fraudulent checks from a Mandan business.

Police say 31-year-old Lolita Evans cashed $36,427.41 in checks from the business between February and October of 2020.

An additional $6,800 was taken from the business and used to pay student loans.

Officers say the fraudulent checks were deposited to a bank in Glen Ullin.

Evans is charged with forgery, theft of property and 19 counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

