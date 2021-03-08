Advertisement

Warm, Dry Winter Conditions Have Farmers Concerned
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather has been nice, but these conditions have farmers concerned looking ahead to planting season.

With the region facing abnormally warm and dry conditions, specialists at the Williston Research Extension Center worry that moisture could be tough to come by this season.

“Normally, we depend pretty heavily on the snow to melt in the spring and get some water in the soil, but we really haven’t had that. Folks are already nervous about the drought conditions,” Extension Specialist Dr. Clair Keene explains.

Keene says these conditions make it difficult for farmers when deciding when to plant their crops. The extension predicts soil temperatures are warming up early, which can lead to premature weed growth.

