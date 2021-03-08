Vaccination moves on to next priority group, but the previous group is still encouraged to get theirs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As many areas in North Dakota move on to getting a COVID-19 vaccine to the next priority group, essential workers, the North Dakota Department of Health wants to ensure everyone in the previous group, the elderly and those with high-risk conditions, are coming forward to receive theirs.

“We’ve been focusing on the ones that are at increased risk, but then also we’re encouraging people to have a conversation with their health care provider about whether or not they’re at increased risk,” said State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

Howell encourages those with high-risk conditions to get the vaccine because they’re more prone to a worse case of COVID-19.

