United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Sydney Upton

MINOT, N.D. – Bishop Ryan’s Sydney Upton is four years into her varsity career and said she began with help from teammates like McKinlee Harmon, Eden Kramer and Sealy Rovig.

“I had leaders to look up to, and they gave me confidence. I wasn’t scared to make a mistake, just play as hard as I could,” said Upton, junior forward.

Upton’s running mate nowadays is Magee Rovig, and the sophomore said Upton’s basketball IQ and clutch play have been huge.

“She knows how to get other people involved, not just herself. She knows how to be a team player. We have a lot of potential with her, and she’s just great to have on the floor playing with us,” said Rovig, sophomore guard.

Lions head coach Roger Coleman said he’s been able to use Upton in many situations.

“She’s extremely versatile with her size, ability to shoot the ball, go inside, and put back rebounds. We’re blessed to have her on our team,” said Coleman.

Now Upton’s got an eye on the next wave of talent before her senior season.

“It’s a great opportunity to teach the younger girls how the game works, be there for your teammates, and teach the younger girls how they can become leaders too,” said Upton.

Coleman added that he believes Upton has the potential to be an All-State player.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.