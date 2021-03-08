Advertisement

North Dakota Air Guard member awarded for rescuing 91-year-old woman

Woodrow W. Keeble
Woodrow W. Keeble(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota National Guard member was presented with the Woodrow W. Keeble award, named for the most decorated North Dakotan Guardsman, over the weekend for his heroic act of bravery.

On Nov. 28, 2019, Tech Sgt. Ryan Fontaine of the 219th Security Forces Squadron, was traveling on Highway 83 when he saw an ambulance slide off the road.

He pulled over, jumped into a frozen pond and rescued 91-year-old Dolores Paulson.

Fontaine is the first North Dakota National Guard Airmen to receive this award.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No one injured in Mandan house fire, home a total loss
Minot Battalion Chief Glen Hardy said crews from all four Minot Fire stations responded to the...
Crews battling fire at mobile home park in Minot
Bismarck house fire
Bismarck home damaged by fire Sunday evening
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,722 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths

Latest News

North Dakota has its first female Eagle Scout.
Meet North Dakota’s first female Eagle Scout
Vaccine eligibility
First District Health Unit moves to vaccinating all essential workers
Fire departments across three states have been offering their support to Glenburn.
Glenburn Fire Department looks to regroup following weekend fire
Warm, Dry Winter Conditions Have Farmers Concerned
Warm, dry winter conditions have farmers concerned
ND Senate kills another health officer election