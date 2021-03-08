North Dakota Air Guard member awarded for rescuing 91-year-old woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota National Guard member was presented with the Woodrow W. Keeble award, named for the most decorated North Dakotan Guardsman, over the weekend for his heroic act of bravery.

On Nov. 28, 2019, Tech Sgt. Ryan Fontaine of the 219th Security Forces Squadron, was traveling on Highway 83 when he saw an ambulance slide off the road.

He pulled over, jumped into a frozen pond and rescued 91-year-old Dolores Paulson.

Fontaine is the first North Dakota National Guard Airmen to receive this award.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.