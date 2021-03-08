Advertisement

ND Senate kills another health officer election

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attempts at making the State Health Officer an election position are dwindling.

The Senate shot down another resolution that would’ve made the job an elected position.

However, this one would’ve required the individual be a practicing physician in North Dakota as well.

“Many of us have had concerns with the process used by the State Health Officer during the pandemic, most stemming from the concern of too much power concentrated in an unelected official and no recourse when disagreeing with their actions,” Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, said.

Had the bill passed and become law, the man slated to fill the position in May wouldn’t meet the standards of resolution, because Dr. Wehbi isn’t a licensed practicing physician.

