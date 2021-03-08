ND Capitol to loosen Mask Mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a confirmation vote in the State Senate, the Capitol is one step closer to being under the same mask rules throughout the entire building.

The State Senate and State House both passed rules that no longer require lawmakers to where masks while in the chambers.

However, guests in the chambers are still required to wear masks.

Due to the different branches of government controlling different wings of the building, some rooms and hallways have a mask mandate and others don’t.

The mandate will remain in place until March 12.

Lawmakers and visors will still have temperature screening upon entering the building and rapid testing will still be available every morning.

