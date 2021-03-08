Miss ND Scholarship Organization holds first-ever virtual competition

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things, from school to work. Now, it’s even changed the Miss North Dakota scholarship competition.

For the first time ever, the organization held a virtual competition.

Sydney Helgeson has been competing in pageants since she was in fifth grade. This is her 10th competition.

“I’ve been kind of itching to get back involved with the program,” she said.

This one, is unlike any of the others because this one was completely virtual.

Helgeson competed for the title of Miss Williston from her college dorm in Alabama.

“Luckily this pandemic has increased my skills with zoom and technology,” stated Helgeson.

Technology made it possible to crown a new Miss North Dakota State Fair and Miss Gateway to the Bakken as well. It was new territory for the candidates, judges and even the board of directors.

“We had a little bit of guidance, but we wanted to get the job done,” explained Debbie Richter, a board member.

“We were able to have the private interviews with the judges still one on one. And then the competition it was really up to the candidates to find a space that worked where we could see them dance or see the model. They all did a great job it was definitely a new experience for everyone,” added fellow board member Rachel Richter Lordemann.

“I’m so thankful that we could do it and that we pulled it off, but I really don’t want to do it again,” said Richter.

For now, they’re hopeful they won’t have to. They’re planning to hold the Miss North Dakota and Miss Outstanding Teen state competitions in person in Williston in June.

Two Miss Outstanding Teens were also crowned in the virtual competition.

