Advertisement

Miss Basketball Finalists

Miss Basketball Finalists
Miss Basketball Finalists(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hettinger-Scranton’s Samantha Oase is a finalist for the Miss Basketball Award. Sam helped the Night Hawks play in their third straight Class-B girls state tournament last week.

She averaged 20.4 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 3.0 spg, 2.2 bpg, 56.9% 2FG.

Oase is heading to Black Hills State to play her college basketball.

The winner will be announced on Saturday.

Here’s a complete list of the 2021 Miss Basketball Finalists:

Mackenzie Hughes, Thompson

-18.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 4.7 spg, 46.4% FG, 33.6% 3FG, 78.3% FT

Samantha Oase, Hettinger-Scranton

- 20.4 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 3.0 spg, 2.2 bpg, 56.9% 2FG

Alex Page, Grand Forks Red River

- 17.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.7 spg, 2.0 bpg

Ryleigh Wacha, Fargo Davies

- 16.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 3.2 spg, 1.3 bpg

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No one injured in Mandan house fire, home a total loss
Minot Battalion Chief Glen Hardy said crews from all four Minot Fire stations responded to the...
Crews battling fire at mobile home park in Minot
Bismarck house fire
Bismarck home damaged by fire Sunday evening
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,722 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”

Latest News

Bishop Ryan's Sydney Upton
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Sydney Upton
Minot’s boys swimming and diving squad won their fourth-straight state championship, and 29th...
Minot dominates pool for fourth-straight state swim title
Grafton defeated Central Cass 64-50 Saturday at the Minot State University Dome to win the...
Grafton holds off Central Cass to clinch Girls Class B championship
Minot High boys basketball defeated Bismarck High 89-88 Saturday for the west region...
Minot narrowly edges Bismarck High for West Region boys title