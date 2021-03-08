BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hettinger-Scranton’s Samantha Oase is a finalist for the Miss Basketball Award. Sam helped the Night Hawks play in their third straight Class-B girls state tournament last week.

She averaged 20.4 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 3.0 spg, 2.2 bpg, 56.9% 2FG.

Oase is heading to Black Hills State to play her college basketball.

The winner will be announced on Saturday.

Here’s a complete list of the 2021 Miss Basketball Finalists:

Mackenzie Hughes, Thompson

-18.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 4.7 spg, 46.4% FG, 33.6% 3FG, 78.3% FT

Samantha Oase, Hettinger-Scranton

- 20.4 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 3.0 spg, 2.2 bpg, 56.9% 2FG

Alex Page, Grand Forks Red River

- 17.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.7 spg, 2.0 bpg

Ryleigh Wacha, Fargo Davies

- 16.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 3.2 spg, 1.3 bpg

