Advertisement

Minot dominates pool for fourth-straight state swim title

Minot’s boys swimming and diving squad won their fourth-straight state championship, and 29th...
Minot’s boys swimming and diving squad won their fourth-straight state championship, and 29th overall, at the state meet this weekend.(none)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - Minot’s boys swimming and diving squad won their fourth-straight state championship this weekend.

According to the NDHSAA, the Magicians scored 433 points at the weekend meet at Bismarck State College and Mandan High School.

The activities association indicated this would be the program’s 29th team state title in school history.

Fargo Davies finished second at the state meet with 224 points, according to the activities association.

Full meet results can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Power Lines
North Dakota’s electricity reliability is being threatened, according to lawmakers and coal industry leaders
Glenburn firefighters received assistance from several other area departments in battling a...
Fire badly damages fire station, destroys several fire vehicles in Glenburn
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.3% daily rate; 4,585 tests, 81 positive, 1 death
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
Plot program
North Dakota Game and Fish free program to landowners

Latest News

Bismarck house fire
Bismarck home damaged by fire Sunday evening
Minot Battalion Chief Glen Hardy said crews from all four Minot Fire stations responded to the...
Crews battling fire at mobile home park in Minot
Market Press Coffee Company
Three Dickinson friends open coffee shop
Bismarck Adopt-a-Block
Dream Center Bismarck Adopt-a-Block distributed more than 126,000 pounds of food last month