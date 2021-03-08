Minot dominates pool for fourth-straight state swim title

BISMARCK, N.D. - Minot’s boys swimming and diving squad won their fourth-straight state championship this weekend.

According to the NDHSAA, the Magicians scored 433 points at the weekend meet at Bismarck State College and Mandan High School.

The activities association indicated this would be the program’s 29th team state title in school history.

Fargo Davies finished second at the state meet with 224 points, according to the activities association.

Full meet results can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.