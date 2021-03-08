Meet North Dakota’s first female Eagle Scout

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota has its first female Eagle Scout.

Organizing a project that will have a lasting impact in the community is one of the last requirements to becoming an Eagle Scout. Margaret Huettl built an outdoor ball pit at a local church for hers.

“I kind of thought that once I got the rank and passed my Board of Review I would feel like a whole new person, and afterwards I felt the same and I realized that’s because I had changed a little bit over time every single day with every scouting adventure, and I think that’s the coolest thing is I’ve noticed how I’ve changed as a person,” said Margaret Huettl, Eagle Scout.

Huettl is one of the first young women in the country to be named an Eagle Scout since allowed into the Scouts BSA program in February of 2019.

Margaret Huettl (Troop 5401)

“Just in the mentoring from one scout to another, the way they teach that, how they work together. It’s amazing to watch them grow and blossom, it’s amazing to see them advance,” said Becky Sherlock, Troop 5401 Committee Chair.

Of the many lessons that a person learns on the Trail to Eagle, Margaret says the biggest was this.

“To always ask for help when you need it. Don’t sit and suffer in silence if you’re struggling with something, and this directly translates over to school too, and every other aspect of my life,” said Huettl.

Her brother is also an Eagle Scout. She completed her Eagle project within sight of her brother’s, this fire pit in front of the building.

To check out local troops and find out more go here.

