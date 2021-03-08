Advertisement

Man arrested for decade old accused sexual assault

George Cain
George Cain(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 34-year-old Bismarck man was arrested Friday, after police say he performed sex acts on a minor in 2011 and 2012.

According to Bismarck police, George Cain performed sex acts and forced the then 9-year-old to perform the acts on him.

The victim reported the sexual assault in February of 2021, more than a decade after they occurred.

Officers say the sexual assaults happened on three occasions.

When interviewed by police, Cain admitted to all three incidents.

He is charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No one injured in Mandan house fire, home a total loss
Minot Battalion Chief Glen Hardy said crews from all four Minot Fire stations responded to the...
Crews battling fire at mobile home park in Minot
Bismarck house fire
Bismarck home damaged by fire Sunday evening
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,722 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths

Latest News

North Dakota has its first female Eagle Scout.
Meet North Dakota’s first female Eagle Scout
Vaccine eligibility
First District Health Unit moves to vaccinating all essential workers
Fire departments across three states have been offering their support to Glenburn.
Glenburn Fire Department looks to regroup following weekend fire
Warm, Dry Winter Conditions Have Farmers Concerned
Warm, dry winter conditions have farmers concerned
ND Senate kills another health officer election