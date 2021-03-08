Man arrested for decade old accused sexual assault

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 34-year-old Bismarck man was arrested Friday, after police say he performed sex acts on a minor in 2011 and 2012.

According to Bismarck police, George Cain performed sex acts and forced the then 9-year-old to perform the acts on him.

The victim reported the sexual assault in February of 2021, more than a decade after they occurred.

Officers say the sexual assaults happened on three occasions.

When interviewed by police, Cain admitted to all three incidents.

He is charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

