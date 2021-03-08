Advertisement

International Women’s Day

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s International Women’s Day and we’re taking a special moment to recognize one of our here at KFYR-TV who stands out as a pioneer in her field.

Meteorologist Emilie Hillman is a member of our First Warn Weather Team. She’s joining us to talk about getting women involved in science and according to the United Nation only about 30-percent of all female students select STEM related fields in higher education.

