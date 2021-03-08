Grass fire in Minot threatened two buildings, put out in time

MINOT, N.D. – The warmer temperatures, snow melting, and dry land are making the right conditions for grass fires. That was the case this weekend on Minot’s North Hill when a fire got close to some area businesses.

Minot Fire crews responded to a grass fire behind Hampton Inn that was quickly spreading across the hillside around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was making its way near the Church of Christ, but fire crews managed to put it out, before any buildings were affected.

Minot rural crews assisted in putting out the fire and no injuries were reported.

Investigators said they believe the fire was caused by cooking materials being thrown out improperly.

Minot Fire Captain Austin Burns explained the need to put out grass fires as soon as possible, as they can spread so quickly.

“The biggest issue is when it starts impeding on structures. You know, when the fire is moving, it was moving to the south and its starts impeding on structures, that could be a big time not only property loss, but it could also affect civilians,” said Burns.

Ward County currently is in a Moderate Risk category for fire danger.

