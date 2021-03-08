Glenburn Fire Department looks to regroup following weekend fire

GLENBURN, N.D. – A fire at the Glenburn Fire Department Saturday is impacting operations going forward.

It damaged the building, seven trucks and the equipment inside.

Fire departments across three states have been offering their support to Glenburn.

Fire Chief Mike Overton said there are four kinds of calls; medical, grass fire, rescue, and structure fire.

He said they can handle medical calls, and should have new grass fire equipment by the end of the week.

“Our fire department suffered a setback. We’re not out of the fight yet right now we’ve got to regroup, rebuild, and revive our department so we can provide the services to the community that they pay for and expect,” said Overton.

Farden Construction is loaning three bays for use by the fire department for the time being. Overton said they have leads on up to four trucks in the near future through loans and donations.

A community member set up a GoFundMe page to support the department.

As of Monday they’ve already raised more than $16,000.

