Advertisement

Glenburn Fire Department looks to regroup following weekend fire

Fire departments across three states have been offering their support to Glenburn.
Fire departments across three states have been offering their support to Glenburn.(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBURN, N.D. – A fire at the Glenburn Fire Department Saturday is impacting operations going forward.

It damaged the building, seven trucks and the equipment inside.

Fire departments across three states have been offering their support to Glenburn.

Fire Chief Mike Overton said there are four kinds of calls; medical, grass fire, rescue, and structure fire.

He said they can handle medical calls, and should have new grass fire equipment by the end of the week.

“Our fire department suffered a setback. We’re not out of the fight yet right now we’ve got to regroup, rebuild, and revive our department so we can provide the services to the community that they pay for and expect,” said Overton.

Farden Construction is loaning three bays for use by the fire department for the time being. Overton said they have leads on up to four trucks in the near future through loans and donations.

A community member set up a GoFundMe page to support the department.

As of Monday they’ve already raised more than $16,000.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No one injured in Mandan house fire, home a total loss
Minot Battalion Chief Glen Hardy said crews from all four Minot Fire stations responded to the...
Crews battling fire at mobile home park in Minot
Bismarck house fire
Bismarck home damaged by fire Sunday evening
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,722 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths

Latest News

North Dakota has its first female Eagle Scout.
Meet North Dakota’s first female Eagle Scout
Vaccine eligibility
First District Health Unit moves to vaccinating all essential workers
Warm, Dry Winter Conditions Have Farmers Concerned
Warm, dry winter conditions have farmers concerned
ND Senate kills another health officer election