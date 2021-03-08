Advertisement

First District Health Unit moves to vaccinating all essential workers

Vaccine eligibility
Vaccine eligibility(CISA)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – On Friday, Your News Leader reported that First District Health Unit in Minot is moving into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan and will be vaccinating essential workers. We wanted to learn more about what this means.

According to Lacey McNichols, a public health nurse with First District, in priority group 1-C, almost anyone who is over the age of 18 and has a job is available to receive the vaccine, with or without underlying health conditions.

With the state’s very successful distribution, First District Health Unit explained that they are almost to the point of having too much vaccine and want to get it into as many people’s arms as they can.

“We are getting to the point in North Dakota where if you want a vaccine and you can get a vaccine, go ahead and get it. We are getting to the point where almost anybody that wants a vaccine can get a vaccine, and this is just one step closer to opening it up,” said McNichols.

If you were in a previous priority group and did not get a vaccination, you still can at any time. Vaccinations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, you can go to the FDHU website.

