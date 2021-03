BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 57-year-old Bismarck man was charged Thursday for performing sex acts on a child in 2018.

Elliot Jacobson is charged with gross sexual imposition and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to Bismarck Police, Jacobson performed sex acts on the child on two occasions between January and December of 2018.

