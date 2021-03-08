Advertisement

Bismarck home damaged by fire Sunday evening

Bismarck house fire
Bismarck house fire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt in a house fire in south Bismarck Sunday evening.

Bismarck Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening in the 300 block of south 11th Street. The homeowner told Your News Leader he heard a small boom and smelled smoke.

Firefighters on scene said the right side of the home has extensive smoke and heat damage.

The cause is under investigation.

