Bismarck home damaged by fire Sunday evening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt in a house fire in south Bismarck Sunday evening.

Bismarck Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening in the 300 block of south 11th Street. The homeowner told Your News Leader he heard a small boom and smelled smoke.

Firefighters on scene said the right side of the home has extensive smoke and heat damage.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.