3.5 pounds of meth seized by Southwest Narcotics Task Force

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Southwest Narcotics Task Force arrested two Dickinson residents and seized multiple controlled substances on Friday.

According to a press release, the task force was assisting in a search of residence and located approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.

Officers say there were multiple children in the house at the time of the search.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Reed Jr. and 54-year-old Caryn Reed are charged with possession with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of child endangerment.

