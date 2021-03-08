Advertisement

3.5 pounds of meth seized by Southwest Narcotics Task Force

Meth Bust
(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Southwest Narcotics Task Force arrested two Dickinson residents and seized multiple controlled substances on Friday.

According to a press release, the task force was assisting in a search of residence and located approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.

Officers say there were multiple children in the house at the time of the search.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Reed Jr. and 54-year-old Caryn Reed are charged with possession with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of child endangerment.

