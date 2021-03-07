Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans know how great the Maah Daah Hey trail system in Theodore Roosevelt National Park is and now, readers of Midwest Living will know too.

The magazine recently released its “Best of the Midwest” winners for 2021, and the Maah Daah Hey trail system was named top wellness destination in the Midwest.

The 144-mile trail connects the north and south units of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

State tourism and marketing director Sara Otte Coleman says everyone should check out the Maah Daah Hey, whether you’re an avid mountain biker or just a casual hiker.

“Some people love to do multi day adventures and there’s great camping and higher end activity for those thrill seekers, but average families can go out and do just portions of it,” she said.

The “Best of the Midwest” will be featured in the magazine’s March-April issue as well as in the “Best of the Midwest” travel special edition.

The magazine also named Fargo best mid-size town in the Midwest.

You can see the magazine’s entire list at midwestliving.com.

