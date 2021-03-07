Three Dickinson friends open coffee shop

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Three Dickinson men with construction and culinary backgrounds created a new coffee shop that occupies the north side of town.

Chad Glasser, Aaron Grinsteinner, and Luke Schweitzer we’re in the market to open a new strip mall with a coffee shop.

When no one took interest in opening the shop, the three men decided to do it themselves.

Market Press Coffee Company opened in February near the new Public Works facility.

The business roasts their own coffee beans every morning and creates their syrups and flavors from scratch.

“We had no idea the need or the thirst for coffee, or at least a certain kind of coffee in Dickinson. Now that we are meeting that need it’s almost overwhelming. If it weren’t so enjoyable, it probably would be,” said co-owner Schweitzer.

The shop is open Monday through Saturday, 5:30 a.m.- 7:00p.m.

The men said if the opening goes as planned, more Market Press locations could open in the future.

