Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,722 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.5%* Sunday. There are 23 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 1,722 tests, 34 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1449 total). 616 active cases.

Burleigh - 3

Cass - 6

Morton - 1

Ward - 5

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.0%.

