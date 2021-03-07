Advertisement

Student feedback wanted about learning during COVID-19

School survey
School survey(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction is looking for feedback from students about their learning experiences during COVID-19 by offering an online survey.

The survey is intended for public school students and their families in grades K-12.

It focuses on topics like in-person versus distance learning, whether students had reliable internet service and what tools they were provided by their schools.

The survey focuses on student experiences from August of last year through February.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the feedback is crucial to measure successes in public education and how they can improve.

“If things are going well with students and families, how do we make sure that that’s not lost, and as we return to non-pandemic educational times that we integrate those, we want to capture those, but we also want to see areas where we can improve,” said Baesler.

Baesler said the survey is brief and should take no longer than 15 minutes.

You can take the online survey here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Power Lines
North Dakota’s electricity reliability is being threatened, according to lawmakers and coal industry leaders
Glenburn firefighters received assistance from several other area departments in battling a...
Fire badly damages fire station, destroys several fire vehicles in Glenburn
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.3% daily rate; 4,585 tests, 81 positive, 1 death
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
N.D. Senators vote against COVID-19 relief bill

Latest News

Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
B-52
B-52s from Minot fly over Middle East in ongoing tensions with Iran
Minot Flood plan
Minot-area flood protection project receives national recognition
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,722 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths