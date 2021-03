MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Fire Department called every fire truck after 2a.m. Sunday morning to the 4900 block of Harbor Trail southeast after winds caused a large deck fire to spread to the rest of the home.

The homeowners make it out safely.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

The home is a total loss.

