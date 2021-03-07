Minot narrowly edges Bismarck High for West Region boys title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot High boys basketball defeated Bismarck High 89-88 Saturday for the west region championship, their first since 2016.

It’s the Magi’s first region title since 2016.

Minot will be the No. 1 seed in the west at the Class A tournament. Bismarck High will be the No. 2 seed.

Minot’s Deonte Martinez was named 2020-21 West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.

A full list of results from Saturday’s tournament action can be found on the WDA website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.