Minot narrowly edges Bismarck High for West Region boys title
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot High boys basketball defeated Bismarck High 89-88 Saturday for the west region championship, their first since 2016.
It’s the Magi’s first region title since 2016.
Minot will be the No. 1 seed in the west at the Class A tournament. Bismarck High will be the No. 2 seed.
Minot’s Deonte Martinez was named 2020-21 West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.
A full list of results from Saturday’s tournament action can be found on the WDA website.
