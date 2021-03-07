Advertisement

Minot-area flood protection project receives national recognition

By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Two phases of the major flood protection project in the Minot area that were completed last fall are receiving national recognition.

American City & County, a website that provides news, on government trends and policy recently recognized Phase 2 and Phase 3 with the 2020 Crown Communities Award.

Construction on those phases began in 2017 and was completed in October of last year.

They include more than 8,900 feet of levees and the stormwater pump station.

“We’re just happy to see some of the hard work that we’ve done for flood protection being recognized on a national level,” said Souris River Joint Board Director Dan Jonasson.

Five other cities across the country were honored for their work as well.

To learn more about the progress of the flood protection project you can go to the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project website.

