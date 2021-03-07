Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry gave away more than a million pounds of food in 2020

MINOT, N.D. – The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry in Minot gave out more than a million pounds of groceries in 2020.

That’s 300,000 more than the previous year.

They served 12,322 children, 15,005 adults, and 6,183 seniors.

Staff said the biggest increase was kids. They served twice as many children in 2020 as in 2019.

“Trying to keep our supply of food up got to be a little challenging, but the community really stepped up, and there was food drive after food drive where the community was donating and so we were getting extra that way,” said Connie Wilson, Board Member.

They served more than 17,000 households with weekly groceries in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.