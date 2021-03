MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Grafton defeated Central Cass 64-50 Saturday at the Minot State University Dome to win the Girls Class B state title.

It’s the Spoilers first state title since 2012.

Grafton’s Julia Dusek and Walker Demers were named tournament Co-MVPs.

In the 3rd place game, Carrington defeated Wilton-Wing 41-38.

