Dream Center Bismarck Adopt-a-Block distributed more than 126,000 pounds of food last month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center Bismarck Adopt-a-Block food program was able to distribute more than 126,000 pounds of food to almost 2,000 homes last month.

That’s nearly ten times more compared to the same time last year.

Dream Center Founder Jim Barnhardt says he attributes the increase to the growing community support with food donations and the spike in the need for food amid the pandemic.

“Plus, this last month we were doing the farmers to families food program, which we had 1800 food boxes that we passed out,” said Barnhardt.

Barnhardt says last month they were able to put more than $200,000 back into the pockets of low-income households thanks to food donations.

