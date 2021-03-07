Crews battling fire at mobile home park in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Crews are battling a fire at a mobile home Sunday afternoon in the Jefferson Mobile Home Park.

Minot Battalion Chief Glen Hardy indicated the call came in shortly before 5 p.m.

Hardy said that Minot Fire was responding to a grass fire on Minot’s North Hill when the call came in of a fire at the mobile home park, so Minot Rural Firefighters took over putting out the grass fire.

Hardy said crews from all four Minot Fire stations responded to the call at the mobile home park.

The fire response prompted authorities to block off 11th Avenue SE from 31st Street to 35th Street SE.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire and if anyone was inside at the time. Eyewitnesses told Your News Leader the fire occurred at a mobile home in the park’s front row.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.

A mobile home at the Jefferson Mobile Home Park in Minot is engulfed in flames as fire crews try to put it out. (Leslie Middaugh)

Fire mostly knocked down at mobile home at Jefferson Mobile Home Park in Minot Sunday afternoon, but continues to smolder. (KMOT)

