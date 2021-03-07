Advertisement

Bismarck mom starts blog for first-time moms by sharing her journey

Planned Motherhood
Planned Motherhood(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 7, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Becoming a mom is exciting, and a little nerve-racking.

One Bismarck mom hopes she can help other first-time moms by sharing her journey.

Morgan Larson created a blog and Facebook page “Planned Motherhood” when she couldn’t find the answers to parenting questions.

When she isn’t talking about her 10 month old baby Millie, she reads books over Facebook live.

”There’s no rulebook [on how to become a parent]. It’s all kind of just wing it and ask for advice here and there, and that’s where I want to be. I want my blog to be the place where people come,” said Larson.

Larson said when her blog grows, she plans to hold clothes drives to help struggling single moms in Bismarck-Mandan.

