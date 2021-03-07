Advertisement

Bismarck Fire Marshal encourages fire safety during dry spell

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Warm temperatures, low humidity, high winds, and disappearing snow create the perfect conditions for wildfires.

The Bismarck Fire Marshal warns you to pay extra attention to safety when enjoying outdoor activities.

The city asks you to be mindful when using things like solid-fuel fired grills and fire pits.

Limit burning to early morning or evening when winds typically decrease and humidity increases, never leave a fire unattended.

Keep water or an extinguisher close by.

Make sure that the fire is out before you leave.

Discard your ashes correctly in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid then wet them with water.

