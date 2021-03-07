Advertisement

31:8 Project in Bismarck fundraises for middle and high school education about human trafficking

31:8 project fundraiser
31:8 project fundraiser(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Supporters of the 31:8 Project gathered at Midway Lanes to raise money for the organization.

31:8 Project helps human trafficking survivors.

The group’s executive director said as more survivors are rescued, the need increases.

”Yes, the number continues to climb but in the same token, we’ve been able to educate more people as well. So that’s the plus side of it,” said founder and executive director Stacy Schaffer.

Schaffer said the $15,000 they expect to raise this weekend will also help launch educational programs for middle and high schools across the state this spring.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Power Lines
North Dakota’s electricity reliability is being threatened, according to lawmakers and coal industry leaders
Glenburn firefighters received assistance from several other area departments in battling a...
Fire badly damages fire station, destroys several fire vehicles in Glenburn
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.3% daily rate; 4,585 tests, 81 positive, 1 death
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
N.D. Senators vote against COVID-19 relief bill

Latest News

Market Press Coffee Company
Three Dickinson friends open coffee shop
Bismarck Adopt-a-Block
Dream Center Bismarck Adopt-a-Block distributed more than 126,000 pounds of food last month
Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry
Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry gave away more than a million pounds of food in 2020
Mandan house fire
No one injured in Mandan house fire, home a total loss
“Faithless Electors” Bill
Senate passes “Faithless Electors” Bill