31:8 Project in Bismarck fundraises for middle and high school education about human trafficking

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Supporters of the 31:8 Project gathered at Midway Lanes to raise money for the organization.

31:8 Project helps human trafficking survivors.

The group’s executive director said as more survivors are rescued, the need increases.

”Yes, the number continues to climb but in the same token, we’ve been able to educate more people as well. So that’s the plus side of it,” said founder and executive director Stacy Schaffer.

Schaffer said the $15,000 they expect to raise this weekend will also help launch educational programs for middle and high schools across the state this spring.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.