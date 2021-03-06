Advertisement

Young entrepreneur sells Girl Scout cookies

Cali Jochim sells Girl Scout cookies
Cali Jochim sells Girl Scout cookies(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s cookie season for the Girl Scouts. This is 7-year-old Cali Jochim’s second year selling cookies.

This year, sales are a little different because of the pandemic.

But Cali’s mom said her daughter is learning money management and other valuable skills.

”I think everybody needs skills talking to people, learning how to manage money and all of that for later on in their life,” said Cali’s mom Ashley Jochim.

Cali said she is on track to sell more than a thousand boxes of cookies before March 22nd.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

