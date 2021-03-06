Williams County grant looks to improve regional behavioral health services

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williams County is promoting a new grant aimed at improving behavioral health services in the area.

The Commission is giving $1 million in funding for behavioral health providers who operate in the county. One of those expected to apply is Eckert of Williston.

They hope the funding will establish a new service; one that will be self-sustaining after the funding ends.

“Seeing our own county take steps to improve behavioral health is huge,” said Clinical Director Leah Hoffman.

Leah Hoffman says it’s because of this grant that Eckert will be able to take steps to improve their outreach.

“I don’t know that we would be talking about these next steps quite yet if this opportunity didn’t come up, but when we get an opportunity, we just want to take it and let them know it’s needed,” said Hoffman.

The goal for Williams County in making this grant is to lower travel costs and lessen the distance people sometimes have to go to have their behavioral health needs taken care of.

“By staying closer to home, they’re kept closer to their family and support system, and that’s important to behavioral health as a whole,” said Lindsey Harriman, county communications and research analyst.

Harriman says people can travel as far as Colorado to have their needs met. Providers and organizations within the county have until 5 p.m. on March 16 to apply. They can be found on the county’s website.

The $1 million comes from the county’s share of the 1% public safety sales Tax. Commissioners recently expanded the definition of public safety to include behavioral health.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.