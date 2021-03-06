Saturday: 2.3% daily rate; 4,585 tests, 95 positive, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.3%* Saturday. There are 21 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 4,585 tests, 95 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1448 total). 668 active cases.

Burleigh - 9

Cass - 21

Morton - 0

Ward - 10

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.1%.

