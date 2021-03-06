Advertisement

Saturday: 2.3% daily rate; 4,585 tests, 95 positive, 0 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.3%* Saturday. There are 21 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 4,585 tests, 95 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1448 total). 668 active cases.

Burleigh - 9

Cass - 21

Morton - 0

Ward - 10

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.1%.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
Two killed in head-on crash near Anamoose
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Bismarck Power Lines
North Dakota’s electricity reliability is being threatened, according to lawmakers and coal industry leaders
semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light
Semi truck hauling hay hits traffic light on Memorial Bridge

Latest News

The nightcap featured No. 1 Central Cass taking on No. 4 Carrington. The Squirrels defeated the...
Grafton, Central Cass to play for Girls B state title; Carrington, Wilton-Wing in 3rd place game
Bar Exam
Bar exam passage rate increases for North Dakota law students
Grocery store
Grocery ecommerce on rise
Students donate to charity
Students donate to charity