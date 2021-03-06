Residents displaced after Bismarck house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People are displaced after a house fire Friday. Bismarck Fire and Bismarck Police responded just after 3:30 this afternoon to the 400 block of N. Bell St. for heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters on scene said the home has heat and heavy smoke damage on the main level.

North Bell Street was closed in between Main Ave and West Avenue A for a couple hours on Friday.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

