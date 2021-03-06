NDSU defeats Missouri State 25-0

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU defeated Missouri State Bears 25 to 0 on Saturday. This is the Bison’s third win out of four games this season.

The Bison had two big plays in the first half. One of which being a 53 yard scamper from Jalen Bussey that put the team in front 15-0.

Then with just eight seconds left in the half, Zeb Noland would connect with Braylon Henderson on a 81 yard touchdown as the Bison took a 25-0 lead into the half.

Following the half, it was all defense from there as Spencer Waege tallied three sacks. The team as a whole would have 7 sacks on the day.

NDSU (3-1) returns home next weekend to host Illinois State.

Kick-off is at 2:30 PM and you can catch the game right here on Your News Leader.

