N.D. Senators vote against COVID-19 relief bill

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - North Dakota’s two senators voted against the COVID-19 relief bill the U.S. Senate passed Saturday.

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., accused democrats of using the pandemic to go on a “shopping spree” with taxpayer dollars.

Cramer said the American people will suffer as their tax dollars are spent on wasteful and harmful government programs, adding that this bill is “deceitfully labeled COVID-19 relief.”

“This bill incentivizes workers to stay unemployed even as the economy recovers,” Sen. Cramer added.

Senator John Hoeven, R-N.D., also issued a statement, saying “over the past year, Congress has approved five COVID-19 relief bills, including $900 billion approved in late December. He said that money has not been expended and should be fully utilized before Congress authorizes additional spending.”

Hoeven added that much of the spending in this bill isn’t related to emergency relief and will be spent between 2022 and 2028.

Most amendments to the bill failed, including a bid to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The bill does provide $1,400 stimulus checks, $300 per week jobless benefits through the summer, $350 billion for state aid, $34 billion to expand affordable care act subsidies and $14 billion for vaccine distribution.

The bill now goes back to the House for a vote on the Senate’s amended bill.

