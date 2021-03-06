Advertisement

Minot students headed to FIRST LEGO League State Championship Tournament

By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Legoberg Park District is a group of students that practice in code programing and designing at the Minot Public Library.

They will compete in the FIRST LEGO League State Championship Tournament next week.

The team will begin recording their submission for the contest Saturday.

The seven members are all Minot students who range in ages from 9-14 years old.

Fourth-grade programmer Noel Keeley said she is excited to be on the team with other members along with members of her family.

“This is my first year and my brother’s last year, so I’m really happy,” said Noel.

The group will compete against six other Minot teams and more teams around the state.

