Advertisement

Mini comic con held in Bismarck for the first time since last year

Comic Realms
Comic Realms(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wonder Woman and a list of other superheroes traveled to Comic Realms’ first comic-con in Bismarck this morning. Owner Lesley Frohlich said she’s was overjoyed to see familiar faces. She hopes this is a sign business is returning to pre-pandemic times.

“We all had double cabin fever because for us we were kind of shut in during our good times and then we went into winter. So I think everybody is really ready to get out and about,” said Frohlich.

Other local artists traded cards and story ideas for their favorite characters. Frohlich said one actor from a popular Star Wars series may visit her store in June.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
Two killed in head-on crash near Anamoose
Bismarck Power Lines
North Dakota’s electricity reliability is being threatened, according to lawmakers and coal industry leaders
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light
Semi truck hauling hay hits traffic light on Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Cali Jochim sells Girl Scout cookies
Young entrepreneur sells Girl Scout cookies
Bison football
NDSU defeats Missouri State 25-0
Photo courtesy: Lisa Vatnsdal. Jaron Coombs and Cody Kranz from Minot High, Kaden Schmidt of...
Divers from four schools come together to sing National Anthem
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
N.D. Senators vote against COVID-19 relief bill