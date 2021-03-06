Mini comic con held in Bismarck for the first time since last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wonder Woman and a list of other superheroes traveled to Comic Realms’ first comic-con in Bismarck this morning. Owner Lesley Frohlich said she’s was overjoyed to see familiar faces. She hopes this is a sign business is returning to pre-pandemic times.

“We all had double cabin fever because for us we were kind of shut in during our good times and then we went into winter. So I think everybody is really ready to get out and about,” said Frohlich.

Other local artists traded cards and story ideas for their favorite characters. Frohlich said one actor from a popular Star Wars series may visit her store in June.

