Legal action following expulsion?

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lynn Boughey, the attorney for now-former Dickinson Representative Luke Simons, says they are shaping legal action following his expulsion from the legislature.

Boughey said if they take action, they will go to the Supreme Court and sue the entire State Legislature because they acted as whole.

He argues the allegations against Simons didn’t warrant expulsion because they didn’t happen while he was in his capacity as a lawmaker, and that the legislature didn’t follow the rules they set for themselves.

“This is very unique. Worse than unique. It is in my opinion a complete violation of due process and a travesty. Even if the allegations, if any, have any merit, you have to provide due process and they didn’t do that,” Boughey said.

Next week, Simons will be releasing documents that he says he would have presented at a hearing if he had been given the chance.

