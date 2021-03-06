Honkers, Cardinals advance to 5th place game in Girls B consolation bracket
MINOT, N.D. – Friday’s Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament began with two consolation games at the Minot State Dome.
No. 3 Kenmare defeated Glenburn, 40-27, in the first game to advance to Saturday’s fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. The Panthers moved to the seventh-place game set for Saturday at 12 p.m.
It was not the first time the Honkers and Panthers faced off. Kenmare beat Glenburn on the road, 48-47, on Jan. 30.
The second consolation game pitted No. 5 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich against Hettinger-Scranton.
The Cardinals came out on top of the Nighthawks, 51-37, setting up Saturday match-ups of No. 3 Kenmare vs. No. 5 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich and Glenburn vs. Hettinger-Scranton.
