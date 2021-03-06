Grocery ecommerce on rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic forced many grocery stores to make online delivery and pick-up a core part of their business model.

However, many customers still prefer traditional grocery shopping.

“I just like going to the store myself, I guess,” said Bismarck resident Ben Weltikol.

Others see a benefit in grocery delivery or pick-up.

“It actually keeps me from overspending while I go grocery shopping and it’s nice because I work from home and it makes it so I can spend less time at the store,” said Bismarck resident Kali Bauer.

For Dan’s Supermarket, total pick-up and delivery sales more than doubled during the pandemic.

“We had, at the beginning, to really aggressively cross-train a lot of associates in our stores, so those that didn’t work full time or at all in Fast Lane before now could learn how to pick orders,” added SpartanNash eCommerce director Matt Van Gilder.

Grocery stores are now preparing for when the pandemic winds down.

Dan’s Supermarket officials expect restaurant openings to compete with grocery sales.

Post-pandemic, Dan’s will continue pick-up and delivery options but with additional customer service options.

Other grocery stores are preparing for the future with new technology. Albertsons Cos.’ Safeway is testing remote-controlled grocery delivery carts.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.