Grafton, Central Cass to play for Girls B state title; Carrington, Wilton-Wing in 3rd place game

The nightcap featured No. 1 Central Cass taking on No. 4 Carrington. The Squirrels defeated the Cardinals, 63-51.(none)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Friday night session of the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Minot State Dome set Saturday’s State Championship and 3rd Place Game matchups.

No. 2 Grafton met Wilton-Wing in the first semifinal and triumphed, 71-40, with four Spoilers finishing the game scoring in the double-digits. It will be Grafton’s second-straight State Championship appearance.

The nightcap featured No. 1 Central Cass taking on No. 4 Carrington. The Squirrels defeated the Cardinals, 63-51.

Central Cass won its regular season meeting against Grafton, 55-53 on Dec. 19.

Saturday’s Schedule:

12 p.m. 7th Place Game: Glenburn vs. Hettinger-Scranton

2:30 p.m. 5th Place Game: No. 3 Kenmare vs. No. 5 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

6 p.m. 3rd Place Game: No. 4 Carrington vs. Wilton-Wing

8:30 p.m. State Championship: No. 1 Central Cass vs. No. 2 Grafton

