Fire badly damages fire station, destroys several fire vehicles in Glenburn

GLENBURN, N.D. – The volunteer fire station in Glenburn may be a total loss—and seven fire vehicles were destroyed—following a Saturday morning fire, according to the city’s fire chief.

Chief Mike Overton confirmed that firefighters from Glenburn, Lansford, Maxbass and Minot Air Force Base responded to the fire around 5 a.m.

Crews had the fire out by around 7 a.m. No one was hurt.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation. The state fire marshal is on scene investigating.

Overton indicated the department lost a fire engine tanker, three grass units, a command vehicle, and a light rescue truck.

The department said they will likely have to rely on trucks from other rural stations to handle fires in the meantime.

Overton told Your News Leader he has been receiving offers for assistance from as far away as Minnesota.

Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.

Glenburn firefighters received assistance from several other area departments in battling a fire at their own station Saturday morning. (none)

Glenburn firefighters received assistance from several other area departments in battling a fire at their own station Saturday morning. (none)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.