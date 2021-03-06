Advertisement

Figure skating slowed down from COVID-19

Figure skating
Figure skating(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Like most other sports the figure skating circuit saw a number of tournaments and shows canceled over the last year due to COVID-19.

Skaters are trying to keep with routines despite many delays and early cancellations.

The Magic City club has kept up with practices. The coaches said they have had to get creative.

“Made it difficult for the kids to stay motivated, so we got creative to help them stay motivated through the season. We had a couple small exhibitions,” said figure skating coach Brenda Tarkinton.

Minot was also able to hold its regular competition and give some competitors around the state a sense of normalcy.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers expel representative who allegedly harassed capitol lawyers
North Dakota Legislature
Simons House trial stumbles out of the gate
Two killed in head-on crash near Anamoose
semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light
Semi truck hauling hay hits traffic light on Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Bananas
Eligibility requirements for SNAP expanded for college student amid pandemic
National Anthem
A song of unity
Girls Basketball consolation bracket
Honkers, Cardinals advance to 5th place game in Girls B consolation bracket
LEGO League State Championship Tournament
Minot students headed to FIRST LEGO League State Championship Tournament