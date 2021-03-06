Figure skating slowed down from COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – Like most other sports the figure skating circuit saw a number of tournaments and shows canceled over the last year due to COVID-19.

Skaters are trying to keep with routines despite many delays and early cancellations.

The Magic City club has kept up with practices. The coaches said they have had to get creative.

“Made it difficult for the kids to stay motivated, so we got creative to help them stay motivated through the season. We had a couple small exhibitions,” said figure skating coach Brenda Tarkinton.

Minot was also able to hold its regular competition and give some competitors around the state a sense of normalcy.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.