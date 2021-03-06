Eligibility requirements for SNAP expanded for college student amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the onset of this pandemic, college students already living with low incomes have experienced significant life disruptions, including increased food insecurity.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 is intended to ease that burden with its temporary expansion of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program eligibility.

Under regular SNAP eligibility, students enrolled at least half-time in a college are typically ineligible for SNAP benefits unless they meet specific exemptions.

However, with the temporary expansion, students who participate in state or federally financed work-study during the regular academic year, or whose families don’t help them pay for school are now eligible.

This includes students who are qualified for a maximum Pell Grant.

“This additional flexibility will just allow more college students to become eligible for the program and meet their nutritional needs,” said ND Department of Human Services economic assistance policy division director Michele Gee.

The new, temporary exemptions will be in effect until 30 days after the COVID-19 public health emergency is lifted.

Those looking for more information can find it at: North Dakota Department of Human Services (nd.gov)

